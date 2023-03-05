Why has Britney Spears quietly sold her Calabasas home in California? Find out

Reportedly, Britney Spears has now quietly sold her 2008 built grand home in Calabasas, California. This six bedroom home has more than eleven thousand square feet of living space spread over more than one acre lot. According to the Post, this mansion also has a wood paneled office, movie theater, pool with a waterslide, fireplace, and wine cellar. This house also has a guesthouse with one bedroom and kitchen on the grounds. So, why did Britney Spears decide to sell this house? Continue reading to find out.

Britney Spears has sold her Calabasas home

As per the reports, Britney Spears now found this home too much exposed for herself and has started living at her other home in Thousand Oaks. The singer was concerned about her privacy as the house is very open and considering that people have been keeping a keen eye on her. TMZ also reported that Spears had not ‘fallen in love’ with the home.

According to TMZ, Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari purchased this home around their wedding in 2022 for 11.8 million. This house is located near the residence of her ex-husband Kevin Federline and the two sons that divorced couple share.

The sale of Britney’s Calabasas homes comes at the time of declining housing market, increasing inflation, and increasing mortgage rate because of which the couple faced the loss of about $1.7 million for this house. As per the reports, the new buyer is a personal injury lawyer who is based in Texas.

Britney Spears who has been popular worldwide for pop-music hits stepped away from limelight during her publicly criticized conservatorship. However, the ‘Free Britney’ movement gained traction in 2021 with many celebrities stepping in for singer’s support which ultimately led to termination of her conservatorship in late 2021.

