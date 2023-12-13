Why has Elon Musk's Tesla recalled 2 million cars? Exploring reported high-risk flaw

Tesla, spearheaded by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk, has revolutionized the automotive industry with its commitment to electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable energy. Musk's Tesla not only produces sleek, high-performance electric cars like the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y but also innovates in energy storage and solar technology. The company's Gigafactories aim to scale up production, making EVs more accessible. Tesla's Autopilot feature pushes the boundaries of autonomous driving. Musk's relentless pursuit of a sustainable future and cutting-edge technology has propelled Tesla into a global force, reshaping the automotive landscape.

Why did Elon Musk’s Tesla recall 2 million cars?

Following a comprehensive two-year inquiry by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla is recalling two million vehicles. The investigation revealed a critical software flaw in models equipped with self-driving features, including Model Y, Model S, Model 3, and Model X produced between October 5, 2012, and December 7, 2023. The NHTSA concluded that this flaw likely contributed to a surge in accidents and crashes.

In response, Tesla plans to address the issue through a software update that imposes restrictions on the use of Autopilot features, such as Autosteer and Traffic Aware Cruise Control. According to the recall documents , “if the driver attempts to engage Autosteer when conditions are not met for engagement, the feature will alert the driver it is unavailable through visual and audible alerts, and Autosteer will not engage.”

Despite Tesla's disagreement with the NHTSA's investigation findings, which were prompted by a series of accidents involving their self-driving vehicles, the company has accepted the decision to recall the affected vehicles, as per Associated Press . The recall is seen as a step towards resolving the ongoing investigation. Earlier in February, Tesla recalled 360,000 vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving Beta software.

Tesla has initiated the rollout of the updated software this week, featuring additional safety enhancements. According to official documents, “the remedy will incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged, which includes keeping their hands on the steering wheel and paying attention to the roadway.”

The updated controls in eligible vehicles will introduce several improvements, including “the prominence of visual alerts on the user interface, simplifying engagement and disengagement of Autosteer, additional checks upon engaging Autosteer and while using the feature outside controlled access highways and when approaching traffic controls, and eventual suspension from Autosteer use if the driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate continuous and sustained driving responsibility while the feature is engaged.”

What did Tesla employees say about the company?

In recent interviews, ex-Tesla employees have provided glimpses into the internal turmoil at the company, attributing the deviation from Elon Musk's commitment to a fully autonomous car to organizational chaos. John Bernal, a former Tesla test operator from the Autopilot department, disclosed to the Washington Post earlier this year that, “no one believed me that working for Elon was the way it was until they saw how he operated Twitter.” Bernal characterized Twitter as merely "the tip of the iceberg" in illustrating Musk's approach to running Tesla. According to these accounts, the operational challenges within the company have played a role in hindering the realization of Musk's promise for a fully autonomous vehicle.

