Why has Heather Rae El Moussa not been called back to film Selling Sunsets Season 7?

Heather Rae El Moussa says she has been feeling ‘frustrated’ as she has not yet received a call back from Netflix to film the upcoming season 7 of Selling Sunset.

The reality television star and her husband Tarek engaged in a conversation with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight for E! News, where they talked about the real-estate series.

Is Heather Rae El Moussa not coming back to Selling Sunset?

Talking about her potential return to the reality series, Heather said, “Season 6 is coming out soon. I don't think they've announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out." Continuing further, she added, “Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back."

Bailon asked her how she felt about that, and the new mom replied, “It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

It should be noted that Heather was on maternity leave, and she now feels ready to come back to work. Heather and her husband Tarek welcomed their baby in January this year.

Heather Rae El Moussa embraced parenthood with husband Tarek

Heather and Tarek became proud parents to a baby boy named Tristan this January. While this was Heather’s first tryst with motherhood, Tarek shares two other children named Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather and Tarek’s love story was portrayed in season 4 of Selling Sunsets, just a month after they got married in October 2021.

Recalling their romance on the show Knight said, "We watched you guys fall in love on the show. I remember thinking this girl is nuts because one of the first episodes you're like, 'I love him, he's my person,' and everyone's like 'slow down.'"

"Fifteen minutes turned into four years,” said Tarek in response.

