Why has Jenna Ortega dropped out of Scream VII? Exploring rumors amid Melissa Barrera's controversial exit from the franchise

Trigger Warning: This article includes discussions of anti-Semitic comments and addresses related sensitive topics.

Jenna Ortega, who played a pivotal role in the last two Scream movies, will not be part of the upcoming seventh installment due to scheduling clashes with her Netflix series on Wednesday. The decision was made months ago and was unrelated to the recent resolution of the actors' strike per Deadline.

Jenna Ortega dropped out of Scream amid Melissa Barrera's firing

Spyglass Media Group, the producer of the Scream movies, has not provided comments, and representatives for Jenna Ortega also haven't responded to requests for comment.

The news of Ortega's departure follows the recent firing of Melissa Barrera, who portrayed Ortega's onscreen sister, from Scream VII. Barrera was let go over social media posts related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which Spyglass deemed "hate speech." The Studio stated to Variety that “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.” Barrera share regarding one of her posts that accused Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

These two actresses played the roles of Tara and Sam Carpenter in the 2022 revival of "Scream" and its sequel, "Scream VI," revitalizing the dormant horror franchise. Director Christopher Landon, responding to Barrera's firing, posted and later deleted a statement expressing, “Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

The Scream star cast

The 2022 Scream revival saw the return of original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, along with the introduction of new talents like Mason Gooding Jr. and Jasmine Savoy Brown. For Scream 7, Neve Campbell opted not to return due to a pay dispute. Campbell said, “I couldn’t walk on set … feeling undervalued,” per the Hollywood Reporter.

Despite these challenges, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet remain hopeful for Campbell's future involvement in the series. The movie concluded on a positive note for the characters played by Ortega and Barrera, who successfully confronted the Ghostface killer and mended their relationship. Scream V reportedly grossed $137.7 million globally. The New York-set Scream VI topped $168.9 million globally, per The Hollywood Reporter.

