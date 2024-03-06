Why Has Kate Middleton's Name Been Removed From British Army's Website? Here's What Happened

Kate Middleton, who is known for her charity works, has seen various health crises since the end of 2023. She was believed to resume all duties soon, but a recent revelation makes everyone feel that there is still time until The Princess of Wales returns. Recently, Kate’s name was removed from the official army website where she was earlier listed. Why did this happen and what is Kate’s health update? Find out.

Why is Kate Middleton’s name removed from the British Army website?

A meeting on the annual review of the soldiers was set to happen at Horse Guards Parade on June 8, 2024. Earlier it was estimated that the Princess of Wales would have recovered from her abdominal surgery to attend this annual meeting. The website also had the 42-year-old’s name listed. However, on March 5, 2024 the office at Kensington Palace revealed that they were not consulted regarding Kate’s presence and hence her name has now been removed from the website. It is an event that has tickets to it, so people are disappointed. Kate was earlier supposed to conduct the review on June 8 as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. The event will take place seven days before the Trooping the Color Parade which is a homage and tribute to King Charles. Other members from the Royal family are expected at this review meet.

What has happened to Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton underwent an abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024 after being admitted a few days prior for an abdominal issue. Until now no clarity on the seriousness or the recovery has been given. From the official Royal press releases, all we know is that she needs her time to recover and resume her duties. Around the same time King Charles had a prostate related surgery which he recovered. He was recently diagnosed with a form of Cancer that has raised concerns and his involvement in annual events like these. While we wait for more details on Kate’s health, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details.

