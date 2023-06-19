Why has Lady Gaga been 'private' amid migraine drug ad controversy? Singer REVEALS

Lady Gaga recently faced a huge amount of backlash after doing a migraine medicine drug advertisement. On Saturday, the Bad Romance singer shared a long note on her Instagram and explained why she has not been open with her fans lately.

Lady Gaga is living a private life lately

After facing backlash for the migraine drug advertisement, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to explain her reason for living a private life lately. Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself, the 37-year-old singer wrote, “I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way.”

Lady Gaga is working on The Chromatica Ball film

Gaga further said that she has been running her start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally has been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit. She explained how her love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting the community has never been more fulfilling

Explaining why she is not open with her fans lately, Lady Gaga stated that she is taking time to heal and recharge her heart, mind, body, and creativity. She wants to create a personal life that is just for her. The singer even shared a note of gratitude to her fans for supporting her career. The House of Gucci star lastly added, “I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”

Fans react to Lady Gaga’s post

As soon as the singer posted the long note on her Instagram, fans showed her support. A fan wrote, “Anyone who has been saying nasty things about you recently clearly arent actually fans and just want to start drama. You have been here since day one mama.” Another wrote, “don’t explain sh*t to anyone queenie you’re the most hardworking bad ass woman out there iktr,” while the third commneted, “love you gaga… stan culture can be so toxic and demanding. protecting your peace is what’s most important.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Lady Gaga facing backlash over 'cringey' migraine drug ad? Find out