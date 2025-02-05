Why Has Lil Xan Been Charged With Assault? Find Out What Rapper Did at His Boston Show

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault and violence.

Lil Xan is facing charges of assault and battery after allegedly getting into a fight at his Boston show. According to the police officials, the rapper got physical with the crowd by swinging the microphone at them and kicking one of the fans in the head.

A video surfaced on the internet, proving the guilt, where the performer, donning a white hoodie, is seen turning violent amidst the concert.

As per the media reports, the Boston Police officials had been on the hunt for the artist as he flung the venue following the incident that took place in November at the Royale Boston Night Club.

One of the officials went on to reveal that they were previously told that the violence was unprovoked, but as per the footage, one of the fans could be seen flipping the rapper over amid the show, ultimately resulting in the man getting hit on the head.

Meanwhile, another video that surfaced in the public domain showed the crowdgoer body-shaming Xan following his violent act with the audience.

Additionally, a source claimed that the rapper was looking forward to a fresh start to the new year, following his 3 years of sobriety and realization, which got him to not get back into the addiction phase.

Speaking of his sobriety, the rapper revealed to the media portal, "It's a lot of great, great stuff going on right now. So, I'm just very blessed and very grateful."

Further developments over the case will be shared by the officials soon.