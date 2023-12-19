Why has Marvel fired Loki’s Kang, Jonathan Majors from its upcoming projects? Exploring the assault lawsuits against him
All projects involving Jonathon Majors and the Marvel Cinematic Universe now stand null given the actor’s very public firing from the studio.
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault
Jonathon Majors, the actor who starred as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania earlier this year, had a promising future ahead of him as the MCU was building an entire storyline around him. He was slated to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for May 2026. All projects involving him and the Marvel Cinematic Universe now stand null thanks to the actor’s very public firing from the studio.
The Loki actor was supposed to lead the future Avengers projects as the lead antagonist but it seems like Marvel has been considering other options in the wake of Majors’ involvement in the judicial case since March this year. There has been no official statement from the Avengers franchise yet but it is reported that Marvel hired Loki's creator, Michael Waldron, to develop a new draft for the Kang Dynasty in which Majors had the lead role in place for him.
Exploring the legal trouble that has left Kang the Conqueror’s career devastated
The 34-year-old actor was found guilty by a six-person jury of assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in the backseat of a chauffeured car back in March this year. The sentencing for the case is slated for February 6 of next year.
Grace Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, had accused the Ant-Man actor of hitting her in the head with an open palm, twisting her arm, and squeezing her middle finger, which left it fractured.
Majors’ attorneys argued that it was Grace who instigated aggression in a fit of envious rage over a suspected message from a female on Jonathan Majors' phone. Per his attorneys, Majors was just trying to recover his phone from Grace and quietly step away.
It was Jonathan Majors who called the cops after finding Grace unconscious in their Manhattan penthouse the following day.
As the trial for the case progressed, new evidence came in the form of text messages between Jabbari and Majors, which caused more trouble for the actor. In one of the messages, Majors was begging Grace not to seek medical attention for her head injury, as it might lead to an investigation of suspected foul play.
Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry’s arguments could not save her client. Jonathan Majors was declared guilty by the six-person jury and will be sentenced for his offense on February 6.
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
ALSO READ: Is Loki Season 2's Kang the Conqueror stronger than Thanos? Exploring all theories as fans debate over deadliest MCU villain
