Why has Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' live reunion been delayed? Here's everything we know

The live reunion of dating reality television series Love Is Blind has been delayed by streaming giant Netflix. The highly anticipated event was supposed to air on Sunday, April 16, but fans around the world started facing issues and were left disappointed. Continue reading to know more about what happened.

Why has the Love is Blind reunion been delayed?

The much-promoted reunion experienced various delays on Netflix as users faced error messages while they attempted to tune into the live stream of the Love Is Blind reunion. Set to premiere at 5 pm PT, the app kept directing the fans to a message saying, "Pardon the interruption. We're having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again."

ALSO READ: From Single's inferno to Love Is Blind: Here are the 6 best dating shows to binge on

Netflix acknowledged the errors and delay and tweeted, "Love is... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!" assuring viewers about the reunion. The account further tweeted, "Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait..." with a picture of cast member Irina Solomonova. Host Vanessa Lachey shared a video with her husband, co-host Nick Lachey and proceeded to show behind-the-scenes of the live event while acknowledging the delay.

"Apparently we broke the internet! Thank you guys so much for tuning in and being patient! [red heart emoji]. We're here and READY! #LoveIsBlindLIVE," she captioned the post hinting that the delay is because of technical difficulties and that all the participants as well as the studio audience are in place. "So we're ready to roll, we just gotta figure this out. We're getting everything to work," Lachey says in the video.

After the technical issues were unable to be fixed for the live streaming, the cast proceeded to film the reunion and a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety that the special event would be available to watch later on the streaming platform. Netflix then proceeded to tweet, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned."

ALSO READ: Love is Blind Season 4: When will the new episode be released? Cast, plot and other details

"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry," the tweet concluded. Meanwhile, fans who have been waiting for hours to watch the live stream of their favourite show were left confused because of the technical issues and bid their time posting memes on the Internet. One user wrote, "me pretending like i don't care about the love is blind reunion so it loads #LoveIsBlindLIVE."

Advertisement

Another tweeted, "Me with a glass of wine getting ready for the reunion vs me 15mins into getting the same error message #LoveIsBlindLIVE." A third felt, "Netflix charging extra for services vs Netflix running one live event #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE." A fourth joked, "the love is blind cast sitting in silence next to each other for the past 30 minutes as netflix is trying to get their shit together #LoveIsBlindLIVE."