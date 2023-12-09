Why has Rachel Zagler been getting so much backlash online? Exploring her comments at the Hollywood strike, on Snow White, and more

Trigger Warning: This article has references to bullying.

Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the 1937 classic Snow White is causing a stir on social media, thanks to lead actress Rachel Zegler's resurfaced comments in interviews. Although the film is set for release in March, Zegler is already in the spotlight for remarks she made last year.

Comments by Rachel Zegler that stirred controversy

In these interviews, Zegler discussed her role as Snow White, the Prince Charming character played by Andrew Burnap, and her take on the iconic princess. One viral sound bite suggested that scenes featuring Prince Charming could be cut from the film. Zegler also described her version of Snow White as a leader who doesn't rely on a prince to save her, emphasizing a more independent portrayal.

Zegler said in the Variety interview, “I just mean that it’s no longer 1937.". “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that ... she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Advertisement

However, some social media users took issue with Zegler's comments, accusing her of unintentionally assigning “pseudo-feminism” to the character. On TikTok, discussions unfolded about whether attempts to make Snow White more feminist may have inadvertently steered away from the character's essence.

Why are people causing backlash against Rachel's comments?

The controversy also involved Zegler's admission that she found the original 1937 film scary as a child and had only watched it once before being cast as Snow White. Some critics argued that her lack of connection to the character's history and popularity among fans was disheartening.

One TikTok user who goes by the handle @CosyWithAngie expressed the view that “Criticizing Disney princesses is not feminist. Not every woman is a leader. Not every woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power. And that’s OK.”

Another user argued against turning Disney princesses into "girl bosses" and highlighted the importance of diverse characters in storytelling. She expressed concern that stamping every female character with a feminist label could make the movie industry predictable and less interesting.

While some criticized Zegler's comments, others defended her, suggesting that the backlash was unjustified. Brand strategist Ashten Stein acknowledged that Zegler might not have received sufficient media training for promoting the movie but cautioned against engaging in cancellation culture or bullying.

Despite the controversy, some online voices praised Zegler's talent and affirmed her right to the role. They highlighted instances where Zegler demonstrated enthusiasm for the character, countering claims that her comments indicated a lack of appreciation for Snow White.

ALSO READ: 'Really not about the love story at all': When Rachel Zegler managed to upset Disney and Snow White fans