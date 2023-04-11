Why is Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid getting called out for her opinion on inclusivity?

Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, the Vice President of Marketing of Bud Light, is facing backlash for what she said on a podcast, and the internet trolls are out to attack.

Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid talks about inclusivity

Recently on a podcast, Make Yourself At Home, Alissa shared her vision for the brand Bud Light. She revealed how the brand’s target audience is not “frat boys” anymore and spoke about how Bud Light wants to promote inclusivity. She also called representation “the heart of evolution” and spoke about how the brand wanted to move past its “fratty out of touch humor.” Since this interview, Alissa has attracted a lot of attention for her statement, and people are out to attack her take on the brand. Dylan Mulvaney, a trans activist, and influencer, was recently chosen to collaborate with the brand, and this displeased the brand's regular customers. They were not happy at the company’s attempt to go “woke” and partner with Dylan.

The internet trolls seemed to criticize the brand’s new vision and called Bud Light out for not knowing who its key demographic was. Gordon addressed the backlash the brand was facing by saying, “I had this super clear mandate. It’s like we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity… it means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different. And appeals to women and to men. And representation, isn’t it the heart of evolution? We had this hangover. I mean, Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.”

Alissa Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid trolled on Twitter

Alissa’s interview seems to have started a debate on Twitter, enraging numerous people on Twitter. People started boycotting Bud Light and asking her to take responsibility for whatever losses the brand will go through from now on.

A tweet read, “So the plan was to hire a person that represents less than 1% of the population, whose target audience wouldn't touch a lite beer if their lives depended on it, whilst simultaneously annoying the entire customer base. Nice work everyone”.

