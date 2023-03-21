Why is Amanda Bynes placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold? Here's what we know

American actress Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold leaving fans shocked by this recent development. Almost a year back, the 36-year-old had finally gotten her 9-year conservatorship officially terminated. Her mother has acted as her conservator ever since 2013, back when Bynes was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was suffering from mental health issues.

As per reports, one of the many incidents included setting her neighbor's driveway on fire, and nearly engulfing her dog in flames. Bynes was sent to a psychiatric ward for proper treatment. Last year, Bynes petitioned for the conservatorship to be terminated and was supported by her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes in this endeavor. Keep reading to find out about the recent incident that got the actress placed on a psychiatric hold.

Why has Amanda Bynes been put on a psychiatric hold?

According to TMZ, Bynes was put on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets naked. The former child actor was spotted near downtown Los Angeles on March 19 without any clothes on. As per the source, Bynes waved a car down, told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, and then called 911 herself.

She was taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team placed her on a 5150 psych hold. Bynes is currently hospitalized and will receive proper medical attention for a few days. Even though a psychiatric hold is supposed to last 72 hours, it can be extended. A source told Today, "She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time."

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can," Bynes had said in a 2022 statement.

Amanda Bynes and her struggle with substance abuse

During an interview with Paper magazine, she talked about how she ventured into drugs and the toll it took on her. "I just had no purpose in life. I'd been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long." Bynes added, "I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."

She revealed, "My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life. Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain. It really made me a completely different person."