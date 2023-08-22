Why is Ariana Grande splitting from manager Scooter Braun? Here's what we know

With the news of Demi Lovato coming out, it now turns out that Ariana Grande is also ready to split with her long-term manager, Scooter Braun. Not only this, but the sources have confirmed that she is also parting ways from the SB projects that he runs. If it had been one artist, the news might not have been as big. But now that two of the singers have announced the split, the idea is certainly raising a lot of eyebrows. Here is what we know about the split so far.

Ariana's split with long-term manager

This week, sources from Billboard let out the word that Ariana Grande was ready to part ways with her long-term manager, Scooter Braun. She had been working with him since 2013. Thus, it is after ten years that she will be looking for another manager. In addition, the news is coming out on the same day as Demi Lovato announced her split from the same managing company and its owner. The singer had been working with Scooter since 2019.

What is the reason behind the split?

After her Nickelodeon days, Grande and Braun have been linked in Grande's entire career. She has launched six albums since then, with most hitting the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. She's achieved 20 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, seven of them reaching No. 1. Although Grande hasn't released an album since Positions in 2020, she's gearing up to mark the 10th anniversary of her first album, Yours Truly. This includes reissuing the album and presenting live versions of select songs. In 2021, she appeared on The Voice and has a role in the upcoming 2024 movie adaptation of the musical Wicked.

In 2021, Braun sold his business to a Korean entertainment group named HYBE. He now serves as the CEO of HYBE America and played a part in HYBE's acquisition of another music label, Quality Control. Braun's company still manages artists such as Justin Bieber. Although there were rumors of Bieber considering leaving, both sides denied these claims. Another artist, J Balvin, used to be associated with Braun but left in May and is currently managed by Roc Nation. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

