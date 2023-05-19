Why is Ariana Madix still living with Tom Sandoval despite his cheating scandal? Actress opens up

Reality television star Ariana Madix has confirmed that she and her former boyfriend Tom Sandoval still live together in their house together despite breaking up in March. This comes after the viral cheating scandal where Sandoval cheated on Madix with their friend Raquel Leviss. Continue reading for more details about why and how the two exes share the house.

Why is Ariana Madix still living with Tom Sandoval despite his cheating scandal?

During her appearances on the talk shows Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and the Today Show, the 37-year-old actress confirmed that she is still living with her 39-year-old former boyfriend. Madix revealed that even though they are living in the house they once bought together for $2 million, there are people who help them avoid running into each other.

"We have go-betweens," she said, revealing that her best friend and Sandoval's assistant remain in contact ensuring the former couple "do not interact on any level." Madix and Sandoval dated for nine years before the cheating scandal came to light and it was later revealed that this wasn't the only time he had cheated on her throughout their relationship.

The actress added that she has plans to sell the house and move on from her past. Talking about the five-bedroom home, Madix revealed, "I've been on the phone with a real estate agent. And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life." Previously on WWHL, she had said, "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."

A source told People soon after their break up in March, "Right now, Tom and Ariana are still living in the same home, but sleeping in separate rooms. There's a lot to figure out with their living situation but no plans have been made yet." The cheating scandal involving the three Vanderpump Rules co-stars gained a lot of buzz on the Internet as people around the world commented on it. Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix at the time.

Currently, Madix is dating fitness coach Daniel Wai, while there have been rumours that Sandoval and Leviss broke up. Madix seems to disagree as she reveals she saw letters in Leviss' handwriting addressed to Sandoval when she was checking the home mail. "I don't buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago," the actress said.

