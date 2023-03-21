Why is Bad Bunny's girlfriend suing him for $40 million? Here's everything you need to know

Bad Bunny, who made headlines for his alleged romance with Kardashian star Kendall Jenner this year, is yet again in the news but, for a different reason. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer has gotten into a legal issue. His ex-girlfriend, Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez, has filed a lawsuit against him for using her voice in two of his songs before he became famous. Yes, you read that right! The rapper’s ex is demanding at least $40 million as compensation considering the popularity of the singer.

As per the lawsuit, the singer has used Carliz’s voice in his “Pa Ti” song which has over 355 million, and “Dos Mil 16” song which has more than 60 million views on YouTube. The lawsuit also stated that the two songs were used for promotions, records, and global concerts, and that too without her consent. Carliz has also sued Bad Bunny’s manager ‘Noah Kamil Assad Byrne’.

According to the lawsuit, Bad Bunny’s representative reached out to her in May 2022 and offered her $2,000 to buy the recording of her song, citing that the recording would be used in the singer’s upcoming song. However, the deal was never finalized and the songs got published without her permission.

Who is Bad Bunny’s ex Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez?

Bad Bunny and Carliz began dating each other in 2011. A year later, the two started studying at the University of Puerto Rico. The couple also worked at the grocery store in Arecibo. According to the lawsuit, Bad Bunny would seek her views while creating songs. In 2016, he asked her to marry him and they planned to get married in July 2016. But Bad Bunny signed with Rimas Entertainment in April 2016 and they parted ways in May 2016.

