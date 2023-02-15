Why is Barney & Friends facing backlash online amid Mattel’s reboot announcement?

Barney & Friends is making a comeback, toy company Mattel announced on February 13. The adorable purple dinosaur and his friends were a huge hit among the nineties kids. Well, Mattel has now decided to reboot the show into a new animated series. Not only that, it will also span across TV, film, toys, books, clothing and other merchandise. The revamped version of Barney and Friends will launch globally in 2024. However, ever since the makers unveiled the cartoon dinosaur’s new look, fans are not very happy with it. Read on to find out more.

Why is Barney & Friends being trolled? Netizens and fans do not approve of Barney’s reimagined look. The reboot version of the purple dinosaur appears to be much more glamourized than what it was before, and fans are calling it out. Many have pointed out that Barney’s face now looks thinner and more structured, and joked that he must have gotten buccal fat removal. For the unversed, buccal fat removal refers to the process of removing fat from one’s cheeks to highlight the bone structure and make the face look more toned and slimmer.

Why was the original Barney & Friends canceled? Barney & Friends was created in 1987 by Sheryl Leach. While the show started out as made-for-video projects, it slowly started featuring real children too, who would learn lessons on family, friendship, nature, and more from the dinosaurs.

The original Barney & Friends of the ‘90s was canceled after its producers filed a lawsuit. This happened after there was an emergence of content which violent content about destroying the purple dinosaur, and eventually, this type of content became much more popular than the show itself. The first instance of this happened in 1997 when San Diego Chicken started making comedy sketches about Barney being beaten up. As per Sportskeeda, soon after this, a website published an article on how to kill Barney and it was titled, “150 Ways to Kill The Dinosaur”.

As these type of content started gaining more traction and popularity among viewers and fans, the producers decided to file a lawsuit as they felt that it did not match with the show’s larger message.

