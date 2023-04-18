Why is Bebe Rexha calling out a Tiktok search trend that targets her? Here’s what she said

American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha has called out a TikTok search trend regarding her, calling it "so upsetting." is feeling "discouraged" after seeing a TikTok search trend about her weight. Keep reading to know what the trending search was and what Rexha said about it.

Which Tiktok search trend did Bebe Rexha call out?

On Sunday, April 16, Rexha posted a screenshot of a trending search related to her on the popular short-video-creating application TikTok. The image showed a search bar that read "bebe rexha weight" when clicking on the comment section of a post related to her. The 33-year-old singer wrote, "Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I'm not mad cause it's true."

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader Soobin is all smiles as he poses and dances along with Bebe Rexha

"I did gain weight. But it just s*cks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what," she concluded the tweet. Rexha proceeded to tweet, "I've always struggled with my weight. A b*tch likes to eat." When a user wrote, "As long as YOU are happy then it doesn't matter!!!! Don’t starve yourself and lose your happiness!!!!!!!" she replied, "I'm working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now."

Meanwhile, netizens poured love and support under Rexha's tweet telling her how inspiring and beautiful she is regardless. One user wrote, "You don't have to address this. The ones who are upsetting you don't deserve this. You should be yourself and no explanation needed about how your body functions. We love you as an artist and also as a person. Keep shining [shining star emoji]." Another commented, "You're beautiful and they're just bitter about it [kissing face emoji]."

A third said, "Girl please don't be upset about these things. You literally look beautiful and are getting everything you want. These people are just people who wish they were you! @BebeRexha" A fourth felt, "More weight, less weight, who the f*ck even cares. YOU are important! Your music, your voice, your performance, who YOU are, and what makes YOU great, not some random factor that is easily shakeled by minor factors, like weight. Don't let that come close to you!"

A fifth added, "F*ck the lot of them, your size does not matter but YOU and your songs, the safe space you create for so many others going through the same struggles... that matters most [sparkling heart emoji]. Don't let them put you down, you're loved [puppy face emoji]." A sixth wrote, "You look amazing, don't let that get to you! Dream body fr [heart eyes emoji]." Meanwhile, Rexha's upcoming album titled Bebe is all set for release on April 28.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When TXT’s Soobin was a total fan boy over Bebe Rexha; Said he was her ‘biggest fan’