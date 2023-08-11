Why is Bella Hadid being sued for her Instagram story? Here’s what we know

Years after Bella Hadid had posted a picture of her clicked by a third-party photograph agency, the legal drama around it has not come to rest. In a recent update, the photographer surfaced to share the screenshot of the story, only to claim that it was not Bella Hadid's right to post that image in the first place. The agency and the photographers are the true owners of the image. As a result of this, the model is now being sued for her actions. While the case is yet to go to Federal court, the other side of the party seems fixated on getting compensation for their work. Here is everything you need to know about the matter.

Lawsuit filed against Bella Hadid

On Wednesday, the photographer and the agency knocked the doors of the Federal court to file a case against American model Bella Hadid. Chosen Figure, the employer of the company has claimed that the picture that she put in her story was clicked by their 'professional photographer.' And so, when she posted the photo without 'consent,' she might have to pay a heavy price for using someone's property. The matter dates back to August 12, 2020, when she was clicked outside her New York apartment. Later on August 16, 2020, she posted the same picture on her Instagram story for her 59.4 million followers to see.

While Instagram stories are temporary and disappear automatically after 24 hours, the plaintiff claims that they have a screenshot of the story to prove their stance. In this case, when the matter goes to court, the model would be charged with compensation to pay for the use of a copyrighted image.

Legalities of the matter

As per the explainer by Bloomberg Law reports, the plaintiffs have mentioned that Hadid’s Instagram account is “a part of a popular and lucrative commercial enterprise.” This means that she had benefited from posting the photo in one way or another. The amount that she could have earned from the photo is the compensation that she would have to pay to the other side. Meanwhile, they also stated that they had not permitted to use the image in any case. Here, the statement read that “Plaintiff has not licensed Defendant the right to use the Photograph in any manner, nor has Plaintiff assigned any of its exclusive rights in the copyrights to Defendant.” Thus, when the matter goes to court, she would have to settle for a bigger amount than expected. We will be sure to update this section with news as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid lip-syncs 'somebody rescue me' sharing preppy 'back to work' TikTok amidst Lyme disease battle