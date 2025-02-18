Why Is Benny Blanco Scared That Selena Gomez Will Change Her Mind About Him After Recent Marriage Proposal? Find Out

Benny Blanco got real about his relationship with his fiancée, Selena Gomez, sharing that he sometimes worries she might change her mind about being with him. In a new cover story for Interview Magazine, the music producer opened up about his feelings, their strong bond, and some of his insecurities.

Benny Blanco shared how deeply he admires Selena Gomez and believes even she feels the same way about him. He mentioned that there’s no ego between them and they both support each other’s success, wishing for the best.

Despite their strong connection, Blanco admitted he worries Gomez might rethink their relationship. “I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, ‘What? No,’” he said. The singer responded to his comment with reassurance. “He’s stuck with me,” Gomez said.

Blanco spoke about how deeply he feels for Gomez, saying he constantly thinks about making her happy. “I wake up in the morning; I know she does the same thing, and I’m like, ‘How can I make her life better?’” Blanco shared.

Blanco shared how much he longs to be close to Gomez, saying that simply holding her doesn't feel like enough. He admitted to feeling an intense connection with her that’s hard to put into words, jokingly calling himself "sappy" because of it.

Gomez found his words touching and described them as very romantic. Blanco added that their relationship makes him happy every day. He said he just smiles all day.

Blanco and Gomez also revealed they worked on their first album together, titled I Said I Love You First, which will be released on March 21. The couple admitted they were nervous about working together but made a promise before starting the project.

Blanco shared that when he and Gomez started working on their music project together, they made a promise to each other that if it ever started to feel uncomfortable, they would stop right away.

Selena Gomez admitted she felt a bit nervous in the beginning but said those jitters eventually faded. She shared that everything started coming together naturally with a lot of hard work and love.

On February 13, Gomez announced the album on Instagram, sharing her excitement about working with Blanco. “I always trick you guys. my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤,” Gomez wrote.

She added that their first single, Scared of Loving You, is already available on streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products are also up for preorder.