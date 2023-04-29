Why is Beyoncé filing a petition after IRS claimed that she owes $2.7 million in unpaid taxes?

Beyonce has challenged the International Revenue Service’s (IRS) claim that she owes $ 2.7 million in taxes. The singer is filing a petition this month, and her legal team is now doing the needful. In the petition, Beyonce argued that IRS made multiple errors in her tax returns. According to the reports, the singer was served with a Notice of Deficiency in January, 2023.

Beyonce’s unpaid tax and penalties

According to Page Six, they obtained documents from the United States Tax Court that prove Beyonce filed a petition on April 17. As per the reported documents, in the petition, the singer argued that IRS made multiple errors in her 2018 and 2019 tax returns. One of the errors that the petition pointed out is the IRS disallowing a substantial amount of money in charitable contributions over the tax year.

As per the petition, one of those contributions includes a payment of $868,766 made to an unnamed organization in the year 2018. This payment was listed as an itemized deduction that the IRS disallowed. Since this and other charitable contributions were disallowed, the amount of pending taxes Beyonce has to pay has been raised by $805,850 in taxes and $161,170 in penalties for the 2018 tax year. As for the 2019 tax year, Beyonce will have to pay $1,442,747 in taxes and $288,549.40 in penalties. After adding the interest, the total comes to a whopping $2.7 million.

According to the petition, Beyonce’s lawyers suggested that they are confident that errors were made in the assessment of her taxes. In the petition, the singer also requested for the penalties to be waived since she “has acted reasonably and in good faith.”

ALSO READ: Why is Beyoncé not doing interviews anymore? TikTok has the answer

Beyonce net worth

After Forbes’ assessment in June 2022, Beyonce has a net worth estimated to be $450 million. It was predicted that her Renaissance tour would add $275 million or more to her net worth. Beyonce founded the BeyGood Foundation, an organization that has worked in education, disaster relief, mental health, and other issues since 2013.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: From Zendaya to Beyoncé, here is the rumoured list of attendees for the coveted fashion event