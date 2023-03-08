Why is Bill Hader’s Barry wrapping up with Season 4?

Bill Hader and Alec Berg’s Barry is back with its fourth and final season. HBO recently released the teaser of the upcoming season of the dark comedy, which is slated to premiere on April 16. The show has done exceedingly well, getting rave reviews and collecting many awards. So, why did Hader decide to end the show with just four seasons? Continue reading to know more.

Why is Barry ending with season 4?

In an interview with Variety, Bill Hader explained that while writing the fourth season with the writers’ team of the series, ‘a very clear ending presented itself’. However, he said, that he did not want to rush it with a premature goodbye to the show. So, Hader shared, that he only broke the news last year when they began filming for season 4. The actor recalled telling Amy Gravitt – the HBO vice president of comedy programming – that the show naturally ends itself with the fourth season. Gravitt shared that she trusts Hader on his decisions for the show, and so, while they do feel sentimental, she agreed that it is the right time to end the show.

Barry Season 4 teaser

The teaser for Barry Season 4 came out recently. In the short video, we see Barry Berkman (played by Bill Hader) in prison as the song After the Lights Go Out by Walker Brothers plays in the background. He then makes a series of phone calls. We see his former friend Cousineau as he tells Barry that he has got his back.

We then see Barry imagining his ex-ladylove Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Gene, and his hitman handler Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) walking by. As the teaser continues, we see Barry hitting his head on a wall while Sally looks worried. We also see Gene holding a gun. We then see Barry screaming into the phone as he tells somebody to help him out, and that if he gets out of prison, he is coming for them.

Barry releases on April 16.

