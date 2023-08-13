Why is Billy Porter attacking Harry Styles for appearing on a magazine cover? Beef EXPLAINED

Billy Porter recently took a shot at Harry Styles after his appearance on a magazine cover. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, he seemingly attacked Harry and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. He expressed his thoughts about Styles being on the cover of Vogue Magazine, where the singer was featured wearing dresses and skirts. Porter, renowned for his outspoken views, disclosed his interaction with Anna Vintour prior to Harry Styles's cover release. Here's the complete beef about the topic.

Billy Porter on his conversation with Vogue’s Anna Vintour

Porter revealed that he was the one who striked the conversation (about non-binary fashion) first and the magazine still decided to go with Harry Styles, “a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.”

Recounting his conversation with Anna Vintour, Billy stated “That bi*** said to me at the end, How can we do better? " And I was taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said.”

In retrospect, Porter told The Telegraph that he wished he had conveyed “Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement.” Although Porter doesn’t blame Styles for the decision to feature on Vogue’s cover.

He said, “It’s not Harry Styles’s fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way … I call out the gatekeepers.” Porter delved further into the selection of Styles, questioning the notion of non-binary representation, suggesting that it doesn't resonate authentically.

Billy emphasized, “It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community – or your people are using my community – to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything.”

Billy Porter concluded with an apology

This isn't the first time Porter has spoken out regarding the December 2020 Vogue cover featuring Harry Styles. In 2021, Porter commented on the matter, saying he felt that the fashion industry has embraced him because they have to. He initiated the conversation (on nonbinary fashion), and yet Vogue opted to place Harry Styles, a heterosexual white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time. He said, “I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but… He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life."

Porter later extended an apology to Styles, explaining that his focus was on the broader structures of oppression and the erasure of people of color who contribute significantly to culture. "I'm sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean no harm," Porter added during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, concluding with a lighter note, "I'm a gay man. We like Harry. He's cute."