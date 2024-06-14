Why is Bridgerton Season 4 Delayed Until 2026? Showrunner Explains The Gap

Netflix has released Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, marking the conclusion of the Colin and Penelope saga. Early indications suggest that viewership is expected to surpass past seasons, which were already some of Netflix's most-watched shows, reminiscent of Stranger Things.

Bridgerton is expected to return for season 4, as Netflix double-renewed the series for seasons 3 and 4 in April 2021, a unprecedented move from the service. This move is based on the show's performance. However, there is bad news, as showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that there is no easy way to reduce wait times between shows, and it will be a two-year wait until the next season.

Season 4 of Bridgerton won't be returning until 2026

While taking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jess Brownell confirmed that there is no easy way to get the wait time down in between shows, and that it’s going to be a two year wait until the next season of Bridgerton.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she said. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

The Bridgerton characters' star list for the next season remains unknown, as Colin and Penelope are not in book order. The series is intentionally keeping this information under wraps to keep fans guessing.

Advertisement

Brownell, however said, "I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

She goes on to say “one of the ships” will be very happy, indicating that two fan-favorites will get together, whoever they are.

Will Bridgerton season 4 focus on Benedict?

Fans speculate that the next season could focus on Benedict Bridgerton, if the series follows the order of the books, with the Earl of Kilmartin introduced and teasing Eloise's love story.

"It's possible that we will continue to go out of order," Jese Brownell previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm really excited about Benedict's journey in season 3. It felt like it was too early to have him settled down. He's such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season."

Advertisement

With the attention focused on Benedict, Luke Thompson has been sure to steer away from adding to the speculation.

When asked if Benedict's love story could be next during an appearance on The View, Thompson joked: "How dare you ask me such personal questions?"

He added, "I don't know. I know that it's so lovely [and] that one of the best things about a TV job is that you get to really explore a character long-form like that and fill him in slowly. So as long as I keep getting to do that."

Bridgerton season 1, 2 & 3 are streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3: What Is Next For Anthony & Kate? Here's What The Books Say