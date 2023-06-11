Why is Britney Spears’ family worried she 'may die like Amy Winehouse’? Here’s what we know

Britney Spears have been swirling on social media, ever since the end of controversial conservatorship. Her bizarre Instagram posts have garnered quite a bit of attention, with some claiming that the singer might be on drugs. However, the Oops I Did It Again singer had time and again taken to her Instagram to slam people who have been spreading rumors about her. Recently, Spears also deleted her Instagram account after facing backlash over the weird Brad Pitt post. Now Britney Spears' ex-husband and father have shown their concern for the singer and said that she might die due to overdose of crystal meth.

Britney Spears ex-husband and father on her health

The Daily Mail reported that Britney Spears’ ex husband, Kevin Federline and estranged father, Jamie Spears believe that the singer is on drugs and might die because of it. Federline said, “I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

Federline also added, “Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose”, according to the report. Spears’ sons Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline claim that they had earlier seen drugs delivered to their mother’s home and that’s why are refusing to visit her.

Meanwhile Jamie Spears reportedly said that her estranged daughter might die like Amy Winehouse. Winehouse was a British singer who died at the age of 27 due to alcohol poisoning.

Britney Spears at present

Britney Spears is currently married to Sam Asghari. The Toxic singer recently celebrated her one year wedding anniversary with Asghari. Spears is also in talks to release her memoir in fall this year where she will tell the truth about conservatorship, as per reports.

Spears does not have a good relationship with her kids Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline. The Gimme singer pays a whopping $40,000 a month in child support. Page Six reported that recently, Spears gave her approval to Federline to move the kids to Hawaii.

