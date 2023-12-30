Why is Cardi B planning to go off social media? Rapper says this amid Offset reconciliation rumors

Cardi B, the outspoken rapper, has lashed out on fans' speculation surrounding her personal life, particularly regarding a potential reconciliation with her estranged husband, Offset.

In a recent impassioned rant on her social media account, she expressed frustration with fans delving into her private affairs, asserting that she is not inclined to entertain gossip. Cardi B even went so far as to contemplate deleting her social media accounts entirely, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining privacy.

The artist's bold stance reflects a growing trend among celebrities who grapple with the intrusive nature of social media and its impact on their personal lives.

Why is Cardi B planning to go off social media?

Cardi B, the fiery rapper, unleashed a vehement response on X, previously known as Twitter, addressing fans' speculative claims about a potential reunion with her estranged husband, Offset. In a strongly-worded rebuke, she emphatically denied any reconciliation, exclaiming, "Shut the f–k up! Did I say I was back together with somebody?!" Cardi went on to call out her fan base, asserting that she doesn't witness anyone else "talking s–t" except her fans. Dismissing the rumors, she continued, "Did I say — Did he say it — No! Leave me the f–k alone." The rapper's expletive-filled tirade addressed the swirling speculations surrounding her personal life, setting the record straight on her relationship status. Moreover, Cardi hinted at the possibility of deleting her social media accounts, expressing a desire to shield her personal life from unwarranted scrutiny.

Cardi B confirms break up with Offset

In December 2023, the WAP artist publicly announced her single status, confirming the end of her marriage to Offset. The revelation coincided with both unfollowing each other on Instagram, accompanied by a cryptic message about "outgrowing relationships" on Cardi B's Instagram Stories, according to Page Six.

People reported that the couple's relationship had been consistently tumultuous, marked by undisclosed breakups and reconciliations. Despite the challenges, an insider highlighted that they also shared genuinely positive moments, stating, "They've broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen. They've had really good times together."

Amid online rumors suggesting Offset's alleged infidelity with fellow artist Chrisean Rock, Cardi B addressed the speculation in an Instagram Live session. Expressing uncertainty about marital infidelity, she added a layer of intrigue to the couple's complex history.

