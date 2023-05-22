Why is Cate Blanchett 'trying to get out of acting'? Here's what the actress has to say

Australian actress Cate Blanchett has long been known as one of the most popular, critically acclaimed, and versatile actors. The 54-year-old made an appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2023 where she opened up about wanting to "get out of acting" and "trying to stop acting" her whole life. Continue reading to know more details about the same.

Why is Cate Blanchett 'trying to get out of acting'?

During the Women in Motion Talk conversation with Variety, the award-winning actress was asked how and when she chooses to act in one of her projects and when not to. "I'm always trying to get out of acting. I've been trying to stop acting my entire professional life." She further added, "I remember an Australian film director saying to me really early on in my career that you know, I had to stop taking small roles."

"I said, 'Why?' That was the most interesting role and I didn't want to play the lead. I wanted that one because I can experiment with it and I really wanna be in dialogue with those actors and that cinematographer and that director on that set in that location," Blanchett, who was at this year's Cannes festival to present her new film, The New Boy, explained. She revealed the "profound relief" she felt every time she wished the actors best of luck as a director or as a producer and did not have the pressure to perform instead.

"It's about the conversation and sometimes that conversation involves me being in front of the lens and sometimes it's you know back behind being a little bit too bossy sometimes. From behind, the facilitation is equally as creative," the Lord of the Rings star concluded. Talking about her first-ever Cannes appearance back in 1999 when she was 30 years old, Blanchett revealed how she was a nobody who was shoved away.

"The first time I came to Cannes I was covered in bruises because I just came into the market with a little tiny comedy in the marketplace and as a nobody. So I was completely elbowed out of the way. Then the next time I came with a film, I'm not quite sure why it did, but it opened the festival," she told People. "And then I had people pushing other people out of the way and was walking down the carpet arm in arm with some movie star," she added.

Meanwhile, Blanchett wore a black-and-white Louis Vuitton column gown with a cape and sequined silver pockets for one of her Cannes red carpet appearances this year. Her dress had a belt with a silver clasp and a black panel that went over her shoulders and transformed into a long cape. She completed her red carpet look with tied hair and black heels.

