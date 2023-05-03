Why is Charlie D'Amelio facing backlash by rapper Lady Leshurr over a TikTok clip?

Charli D'Amelio, a TikTok star, has landed in hot waters for not crediting British rapper Lady Leshurr, whose song she copied in one of her videos.

Charli D'Amelio is one of the most popular content creators on TikTok. She was the most-followed person on the platform until 2022. But later she was dethroned by fellow influencer Khaby Lame. As the second most-followed creator on the platform, she remains in the spotlight and as a result, her videos garner a lot of attention, no matter what they're about.

Why is Charlie D’Amelio receiving criticism?

TikTok Queen Charlie D’Amelio has recently shared a lip-syncing video that has garnered criticism. In the video, Charli mouths the lyrics to Lady Leshurr's popular song 'Queen's Speech 4.' Although, the social media influencer has been slammed by the song’s artist for using her song without giving her credits.

Leshurr called out Charli in a video shared by her on April 30. In the video, she stated "POV: The newer generation will never know who sings this song eventually, 'cause my name will be wiped from history."

Fans reaction:

One user commented, “Since when do we tag who sings songs?”. “Y’’all overreacting.” Another user wrote, “So if I use a song from The Weeknd, I have to @ him?” A third person said, “Y’all are so pressed about credit, is she supposed to give credit to every person’s song that she uses?”

More about Charlie D'Amelio

The American social media personality, Charlie D’Amelio, started her career in 2019 when she began sharing dance videos on the video-sharing platform TikTok. She quickly garnered a lot of attention and has become the most-followed person on the platform from March 2020 to June 2022. She is the first person on TikTok to have 50 million and 100 million followers. According to reports, D'Amelio was the highest-earning TikTok female personality in 2019 and the highest-earning personality on the app in 2022.

