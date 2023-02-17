Why is Chloë Bailey being slammed for announcing a ‘disgusting’ new single with Chris Brown? Find out

On Thursday Chloë Bailey, 24 posted the cover of a new song along with Chris Brown which is all set to release on the streaming platforms next week. However, she immediately received mixed responses from the fans with a large section of people criticizing Bailey for her collaboration with Chris Brown.

Chloë Bailey faces online backlash

Chloë Bailey was immediately met with online backlash from fans who questioned why she is collaborating with controversial singer Chris Brown who has been accused several times for violence against women.

One critic tweeted that people might be failing black women if they have to collaborate with known abusers in order to rank on the charts. Other users tweeted that people will defend their collaboration claiming that Brown's history of violence against women was one time thing, even when his track record of violence is from 2009 to 2022.

Some fans even defended Chloë Bailey collaboration with Chris Brown saying that the singer should just do her thing rather than focusing on the mean and bitter online comments.