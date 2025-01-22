Why Is Chris Brown Suing Warner Bros For USD 500 Million? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Chris Brown recently filed a lawsuit against the globally acclaimed studio Warner Bros. over sexual assault allegations. The allegations against the highly acclaimed Under the Influence artist were posed in the Warner Bros. Investigation Discovery docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

As per Variety, the outlet that reported the lawsuit, Brown has accused the producers of the docuseries, Warner Bros. and Ample, of libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress through defamatory claims made against him.

The Angel Numbers/Ten Toes artist also alleged that the evidence provided to substantiate the claims shown in the docuseries is false.

According to the outlet, the lawsuit reads: “To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth.”

Further in the lawsuit, Chris Brown’s legal team has also mentioned that, starting in early October 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Bros. “were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads, and dollars—to the detriment of Chris Brown.”

However, they still aired the documentary on October 27, 2024, even though they were made aware that the docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence “was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles.”

The lawsuit also states that the claims put out by Jane Doe against the Look at Me Now artist in the docuseries had been “discredited over and over” again, further adding that she was “a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself.”

The suit however acknowledges the mistakes that the Grammy winner made in the past, also mentioning, the artist “publicly acknowledged and addressed” these mistakes in his 2017 documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.

The lawsuit also stated that the New Flame artist had grown from those experiences.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

