Why is Chris Evans hesitant to host ‘Saturday Night Live’? Here's what the actor said

Looks like Saturday Night Live doesn't work for Captain America's star as he shows hesitation to host; this came to light when Ana de Armas' Ghosted co-star, who is not expected to host Saturday Night Live at any point in the future, was scheduled to do it this coming weekend.

In a recent interview with ET while promoting the Apple TV+ movie, the co-stars—who previously portrayed antagonists in The Grey Man and are now cast as an oddball loving pair in Ghosted—discussed de Armas' impending hosting position.

Here is what Chris Evan has to say about hosting on Saturday night:

Evans laughed and remarked, "It makes me sweat just thinking about it."

When asked if he may ever overcome that anxiety and make his SNL debut, the actor doubled down and responded, "I refuse."

"I can't! It's too much pressure," Evans said, appearing intimidated by the thought of giving it a try.

De Armas remarked, "If you keep saying that, I'm going to [start to] second guess." He's making me feel uneasy.

Evans unintentionally caused some apprehension, but De Armas said she is really thrilled about the honour and the chance.

"I'll try my best, you know. I'm not sure what to anticipate," she said. It's frightening, but also like a dream.

De Armas grinned and remarked, "I hope I can be there and have a good time, and I'll remember that experience forever."

Is there any way Evans could assist the new host if hosting is out of the question by making a cameo appearance in de Armas' speech or one of her sketches?

Even that thought made Evans a bit nervous, he said. "It makes me so nervous!"

Who will take the hosting position this Saturday?

This weekend, De Armas will perform on the venerable Studio 8H stage. From coast to coast, Saturday Night Live airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

