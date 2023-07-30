Why is Christine Romans leaving CNN after 24 years? Everything to know here

Christine Romans announced her exit from CNN on Friday after a 24 years long career.

Christine joined CNN in 1999 and throughout her 24 years long tenures, she has worked different positions. These include being correspondent on Lou Dobbs’ evening, working on the now-defunct CNNfN, and more. She started anchoring the Early Start, dawn program in 2014.

Known as ‘stalwart’ due to her expertise and professionalism, Christine Romans decision to leave CNN after 24 years sparked speculations. Here is everything we know about the same.

Christine Romans exits CNN

On Friday, Christine Romans announced that she is leaving her role on ‘Early Start’ at CNN after 24 years. She said, “It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so many years to get your morning started. I love CNN dearly. I have loved my 24-year run here ... I am full of gratitude for my CNN family. It is a family. Everybody here are my friends. And I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

During the announcement Christine Romans also reiterated her readiness to begin with a new chapter on the professional front. She said, “I’ve decided it’s time for a new chapter.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Christine said, “I’ve climbed the mountain and it’s time for me to climb a new one, but I’m forever grateful to have worked alongside some of the most talented journalists in the business.”

Sources close to Christine told Variety that the former CNN anchor might be soon joining NBC News in an unannounced role.

The sources have confirmed that Christine Romans exiting CNN was not because of the cost-cutting measures at Warner Bros. Discovery. Rather, it is Christine’s personal decisions which are not influenced by these changes. The Early Start show will keep running according to the schedule. Variety reported that ‘a rotating array of anchors’ will run the programming lineup before a permanent decision about the anchor is made.

Besides her screen career, Christine Romans has also authored three books. These include Smart Is the New Rich Money Guide for Millennials, Smart Is the New Rich: If You Can’t Afford It—Put It Down, and How to Speak Money.

