Why is country singer Blake Shelton leaving The Voice after coaching in the competition for 12 years?

Blake Shelton, the country singer, will mark his final appearance as a coach on The Voice in the 23rd season.

Bryce Leatherwood, who was crowned champion in the previous season, gave Blake his ninth victory. The singer who coached for 12 years and secured nine wins announced his departure from the show in October 2022, which disappointed fans.

During his tenure as a coach, he established himself as one of the most popular mentors, known for his quick wit and country charm.

Fans, on the other hand, are excited to see what the future holds for both Blake and The Voice as the show evolves and brings in new talent with every season.

Following the announcement of Shelton’s departure

Blake took to Instagram and shared a post that was captioned:

“I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23.’

This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people. You are the best."

Blake Shelton’s recap at The Voice

Blake began coaching alongside Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine during the first season.

After which Levine and Shelton coached together until season 16, and ever since his coaching period, the show has featured a rotating cast of stars in the red chairs, including Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Gwen Stefani, whom Shelton met on the show and married.

A sneak peek at the country singer’s personal life

Blake, who is known for his public romance with fellow singer Gwen Stefani, whom he met at the show held a strong bond which got converted to marriage.

The couple had been dating since 2015 and got legally married in July 2021. Shelton has always talked about how much he enjoys spending time with Gwen and her three sons from her previous marriage and how they have become a family.

Blake Shelton, who is ready to hop on to his next step in his profession, is all set to explore and move forward with new projects. He is open to new opportunities.

His further projects, which are underway, include his game show, "Barmageddon," which he created in collaboration with The Voice host Carson Daly.

Shelton also revealed in a recent People cover story that he is at a crossroads in his music career and is excited to have time to figure out his next steps.

While he has enjoyed releasing a song every now and then, he is eager to focus on what kind of record he wants to make and whether it will fit into the changing landscape of country music.

