Why Is Crawl's Original Cast Not Returning For The Sequel? Explored

Crawl 2 is finally in development, but fans are curious about why the original cast won’t be returning. After its release in 2019, the original Crawl received positive reviews and performed well at the box office despite its quirky premise. The sequel is officially happening, but it will feature a major twist with new characters and a different setting.

It has been five years since Crawl was released, and Paramount is now moving forward with the sequel. Director Alexandre Aja and producers Craig Flores and Sam Raimi will return for Crawl 2. The script, written by Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan, promises more alligator action with fresh faces and a new backdrop. While the sequel is highly anticipated, it raises questions about the fate of the characters from the first film.

In the original Crawl, Kaya Scodelario played Hayley Keller, and Barry Pepper portrayed her father, Dave Keller. Hayley fought through a flooding Florida town to rescue her father from a house overrun by giant alligators. Despite the first film’s focus on the Keller family, Crawl 2 will introduce an entirely new cast and shift the setting to New York City.

While some fans might miss Hayley and her family, the sequel will concentrate on fresh characters. The first Crawl provided a satisfying conclusion for Hayley and Dave, making it difficult to justify their return without a convoluted plot. It’s best to let these characters rest and embrace a new cast for Crawl 2.

Despite some viewers' concerns, Crawl 2 is better off introducing new characters. Bringing back the Kellers would require an incredibly unlikely scenario where Hayley and her father are trapped in another building with alligators. Since Crawl 2 is set in New York City, where alligators are much rarer, this coincidence becomes even more implausible.

Introducing new characters, such as employees of an aquarium or reptile exhibit, offers a more credible setup for the presence of alligators in the city. This approach also provides the new characters with stronger motivations, rather than retroactively creating a new scenario for Hayley. Overall, this decision makes sense for the sequel.

In spite of the fact that Kaya Scodelario and Berry Pepper won't be appearing in Crawl 2, the sequel can still pay homage to their characters. While Hayley and her father wouldn't be world-famous because of their exploits in Florida, their story might have made them notable enough for some characters to remember. It is entirely believable that New York City characters would have heard this story if they got into trouble with alligators, as seen in the first film, Crawl.

To honor the first movie's legacy, a small nod to the original characters is the best way to do so, as any other method would be too unbelievable. Despite the great cast of the first Crawl, it would be better to let the sequel stand on its own, which should result in Crawl 2 being just as good.

