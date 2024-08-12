Why Is David Copperfield Getting Sued By NYC Condo Board? USD 2.5M USD Lawsuit Explored

David Copperfield, the renowned magician, recently made headlines due to his involvement in a legal battle. Copperfield is reportedly getting sued by the New York City condominium for allegedly trashing and neglecting the luxury penthouse. Read on further to know more details about his legal battle!

According to the latest report by People magazine, David Copperfield is facing a lawsuit seeking over $2.5 million to cover damage to a New York City condominium. The board of managers of the Galleria Condominium alleges that Copperfield "trashed" his unit before he abandoned it in 2018.

The publication noted that the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, August 6, which details that the Illusionists initially bought the condo in 1997 and transferred ownership to a Nevada shell company named Sky Tower the following year.

They alleged that Copperfield allegedly left his condo in such a state of disrepair that it now requires $2.5 million in renovations. This amount might address the extensive damage to the unit, as the report indicated that the board managers shared photos revealing significant harm to the carpets, walls, ceiling, and bathtub.

In a statement to the magazine, his representative dismissed the claims, clarifying that these photos do not accurately represent the "current state" of the apartment, noting, "This is a simple insurance claim."

"The photographs included in the lawsuit don’t reflect the current state of the apartment. This is a court matter and will be handled in court," the rep added.

The lawsuit also claims that the damages include severe water damage, which architects have described as so extensive that it threatens the building's concrete structure. This damage is said to have led to "mold and mildew" growth, alleging that it poses risks to other apartments in the building.

The outlet further mentioned that the Galleria Condominium board has also claimed that David Copperfield is allegedly not addressing the "issues seriously" and has only made temporary repairs to cosmetic problems. The lawsuit also claims that his "motivation to trash his own apartment and permit it to decay is entirely unclear, especially when he still owns the Unit and is marketing it for sale."

The lawsuit also mentioned the magician's history with the condo before he moved out in 2018, stating that he filled the unit with various items, including fortune-telling machines, classic arcade games, and unusual objects like "hazing devices."