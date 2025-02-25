Why is Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Calling for Kevin Feige's Removal as Marvel Studios CEO After Captain America Stint?

Marvel movies have been looking on the downside in recent years, and we are not talking about the ones from Sony; even the MCU outings are not winning the attention of the audience. Recently, after the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the creator of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld, expressed himself, calling out for Kevin Feige to be removed from the position of Marvel Studios’ CEO.

Box office results clearly showed the recent outing of Marvel Studios to have a drop of 68% week to week. Unfortunately, this lines up the movie as the third such feature after The Marvels with a 78% drop and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at 68%.

Taking his emotions to X, Rob Liefeld posted, “Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent.”

In another such post, the creator of The Merc with a Mouth then mentioned that the MCU happens to be on an “extended downside.” Addressing this significant drop “beyond trend,” Rob Liefeld stated that this has become a new normal for the studio.

“If this was sports, Feige would be removed. Marvel brand is like Dodgers, Lakers, Yankees, Celtics, coaches that win championships are removed a year later when the results are disappointing,” Liefeld stated, comparing the studio’s outings to the basketball teams.

He then went on to ask his followers why they didn't want better movies after 8 features were crashed.

For those unaware, Rob Liefeld mentioned that he was ignored by Feige during the red carpet of Deadpool & Wolverine. Opening up on the Robservations podcast, he also detailed that his family was not invited to the afterparty of the movie and that while he posed for some pictures on the red carpet, all of those were later deleted.

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters now.