Why is Disney's Lilo and Stitch remake facing backlash for casting Sydney Agudong as Nani? Know here

Disney is making headlines after they announced that they have found their live-action Nani in actress Sydney Agudong for the upcoming "Lilo & Stitch" remake. This has sparked a debate among the netizens over whitewashing and colourism existing in the entertainment industry. Talking about the 2002 animated film, it tells the story of a young, lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo, as she befriends an alien named Stitch. Lilo's older sister and guardian, Nani, raises Lilo after their parent's death.

Why is Disney receiving backlash for casting Sydney Agudong?

After, Disney announced the casting of Lilo & Stitch, netizens took to their social media handle to call put the makers. Twitter users who belong to indigenous communities highlighted that colourism in the media is a big issue. They likewise blamed Disney for pandering to Eurocentric beauty standards and of a missed opportunity to showcase proper portrayal of darker looking Pacific Islanders. A user took to his Twitter handle to wrote, “Not being Indigenous or from a PoC community, it may not be easy to see a problem with this casting, but within our communities this is a big issue. No offense to Sydney, but Nani is Indigenous Hawaiian with strong features and dark skin, this casting is blatant colorism.”

Disney’s Little Mermaid faces racist backlash

Lately, colorblind and racist casting in Hollywood has drawn much criticism. Disney’s upcoming movie The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey has been facing racist backlash for her character Ariel. In February, Halle spoke to The Face Magazine about reacting to racist comment and said, "As a Black person, you just expect it and it's not really a shock anymore.”

ALSO READ: What advice did Beyoncé give Halle Bailey amid racist backlash as Ariel in The Little Mermaid? Actress reveals