Why Is DJ Akademiks Getting Sued? Fauziya Abashe Lawsuit And Allegations Explored

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

In one of the latest news, DJ Akademiks is being sued by a woman named Fauziya Abashe. The plaintiff has accused the famous internet personality of many heinous acts while talking about a past and terrible event that took place in her life.

DJ Akademiks is being sued

Fauziya Abashe, the woman who has sued DJ Akademiks had accused him of sexual assault and defamation as per the court filings that have been reported by PEOPLE.

The plaintiff alleges that in July 2022, she was raped at the New Jersey home of the Off the Record podcaster. She even alleges that she was first drugged and raped by two of Akademiks friends.

Following the accusations, Abashe is now suing the DJ whose real name is Livingston Allen, for negligent infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

As per the Superior Court of New Jersey filing, reported by the publisher, Abashe had met Allen a year before the incident happened via social media. She even states that the two had casually dated, however, by July 2022, they were not on speaking terms.

Within the filing, the plaintiff has mentioned that when the artist’s two friends - referred to as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2 arrived, they first spoke with her and later followed her to Allen’s hot tub.

In her claims, Abashe states that these John Doe's gave the drinks that turned her “extremely lightheaded and dizzy,” after which John Doe 1 allegedly became “very handsy as he aggressively made sexual advances toward her” and also tossed her into a nearby pool.

Abashe has also recalled “memories of fighting off her attackers but feeling extremely weak," during which John Doe 1 raped her as she was trying to get out of the pool.

Plaintiff about Allen

Abashe has alleged that the men gang raped her and around 4 a.m., she came to her senses and noticed to be in bed with Allen, who was allegedly “brutally raping” her.

While she was unaware of the sexual assaults, at first, Abashe learned about the horrible incident when Allen showed her surveillance footage of her being sexually assaulted.

She then filed a complaint and remained silent, however, Allen allegedly went on to defame her on social media on December 30, 2023.

In his claims, the DJ stated that the plaintiff “voluntarily” had an or** with his friends. He even stated that he was not a part of it.

As per the Washington Post, DJ Akademiks has denied the accusations in a video shared on his social media on May 14, saying that the police had cleared him of any such alleged misconduct and that “Whatever this is will be handled in court.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

