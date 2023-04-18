Why is Doja Cat receiving backlash over 'demonic' tattoo? Here's what she said

Doja Cat has been making headlines whether it is over social media criticism or because of her new collaboration with SZA. In the last few weeks, the rapper was criticized on social media for encouraging young people to get plastic surgery as she underwent breast enhancement surgery herself. The other time she talked about navigating in the new direction since pop wasn’t exciting for her anymore.

Doja Cat is now facing backlash over her new tattoo and some people are calling it ‘demonic’. However, the rapper is not one to take criticism lying down. Here is everything that we know about the backlash faced by Doja Cat and how she has responded to these criticisms.

Doja Cat faces backlash

Doja Cat is facing backlash for her new tattoo on her arm which appears to be deformed mythological creature. She captioned it with, ’purging you’. One user wrote, ‘Not a fan anymore. Used to love you but you clearly sold your soul to the devil. Unfollow’. To this Doja replied whatever helps the user to sleep at night.

Couple of months back, Doja Cat was also entangled in controversy that she is Illuminati member and worships Satan after the rapper posted pictures dressed as devil in red attire with wings and horns.

Doja Cat’s response to backlash

On Sunday, Doja Cat playfully responded to backlash that emerged over her new tattoo and has been called ‘demonic’.

One user tweeted, ‘ I HOPE THAT THIS ALBUM has no demonic influence. If it does, not worth listening to. I said what I said. If you don’t like it, take your grievances to @god and @jesus’. To this Doja responded, ’Slay girl yas’.

Earlier Doja Cat had also made another Instagram post which explained the meaning behind her controversial tattoo. The three slides explained that the reference is from the Fortune Liceti’s De Monstris' 1665 edition. She wrote the caption, ‘Your fear is not my problem’.

