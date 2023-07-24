Why is Drake not married yet? Rapper explains the reason

Drake, the famous rapper who has been linked with many high-profile women, revealed why he is not married yet. In a recent interview, the One Dance singer spoke about his idea of marriage and expressed skepticism. He recently sparked dating rumors with his fellow rapper Sexyy Red. Drake shared a photo with Red where the duo can be seen embracing love at a club. Sharing a picture with Sexyy Red, Drake captioned, "Just met my rightful wife."

Drake explains why he is not married yet

On the July 20 episode of The Really Good Podcast, Drake sat for an interview with Bobbi Althoff. When the rapper was asked about the idea of marriage, he said, "I don't know, it seems like a thing of like ancient times or something."

Speaking about whether he will ever get married or not, the rapper said, "I think I will eventually."

When Drake was asked why he is not married yet, the 36-year-old rapper replied, "I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now, just consistency. I think my life, my work, is my priority." He further added that he wants to contribute fully as a partner and does not want to get married for the sake of marriage.

In the same interview, Drake also said that he does not want to disappoint anyone and he is not like "Amish." Bobbi asked what he does not like about the Amish. The rapper said, "I don't. It's just like, I needed something to rebuttal the fact that you're saying that I'm basically like, a th-t."

Even though Drake has not been vocal about his relationship status, he was romantically linked to singer Lilah Pi. She was featured on the cover art for his single, Search & Rescue.

Meanwhile, Drake shares his son Adonis Graham (5) with French artist Sophie Brussaux. Previously, he had relationships with Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Julia Fox, and Kylie Jenner. Drake had a long period relationship with a woman called Ericka Lee whose voice was featured in the rapper's hit track Marvins Room.

