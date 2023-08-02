Why is Dua Lipa facing lawsuit 'again' over her hit song Levitating? EXPLAINED

Dua Lipa won hearts with her peppy track Levitating. However, the song has once again got the singer into legal trouble. Dua Lipa has once again been sued for copyright infringement in relation to her 2020 studio album, Levitating, by a producer in California who claims that the singer utilized his work in the remixes of the song without his consent.

Why is Dua Lipa facing legal trouble over alleged copyright infringement on song levitating?

Musician Bosko Kante has filed a lawsuit against Lipa and Warner Music Group, claiming that the singer used his talk box in her remixes of Levitating without permission. The talk box is a device that makes your voice sound like a musical instrument. Bosko is asking for more than $20 million in damages.

The lawsuit also claims that she used the work without authorisation on other records, including a remix of The Blessed Madonna featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, another remix featuring DaBaby and a live performance of Lipa at the AMAs.

In June 2021, Reuters reported that a court case brought forward by the reggae group Artikal Sound System had been dismissed, and a separate claim was still pending against the singer, brought forward by songwriter Sandy Linzer and songwriter L. Russell Brown.

The popular singer was also sued in 2021 for allegedly posting an unauthorized paparazzi photograph of herself on her Instagram.

Dua Lipa faces backlash over controversial Instagram post

Fans of Lipa have taken to social media to express their disapproval of the singer's latest Instagram post, which featured a photo of her lighting up a cigarette on a porch with a stunning view of tranquil waters and nature. Another post featured a zoom-in image of the singer's manicured toes.

Comments were directed at the singer, with some joking that she was showing her legs for free. Lipa's 88.7 million Instagram followers have responded positively to the post, with the most liked comments being those criticizing the singer's smoking habits.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to express their disapproval of the image of her smoking, with one commenting, "Why are there cigarette photos? It's the 90s, grow up." Another commented, "Stop smoking Queen," while one netizen wrote, "I am here to tell you two things: it's incredible that you could live without knowing that I exist, and I do not like that you smoke. Please, stop it."

Others joked about the fact that she was sharing images of her feet without charging for them, while others were selling them for money. "People are selling feet pictures for money and Dua: FRAEEE," one fan joked.

On the other hand, most of the comments were about the beautiful photos, with one fan writing, "You look like a goddess," while another said, "Omg baby you look so beautiful."

Meanwhile, Levitating is one of the most popular tracks on Lipa's 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.

