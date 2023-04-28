Why is Elizabeth Olsen being called the 'Internet’s Mom'? Wanda Vision actress reacts

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed in an interview that she doesn’t understand why she is being referred to as the “Internet’s mom” and does not understand what it means.

Why is Elizabeth Olsen called the “Internet’s mom”?

Elizabeth Olsen was titled the “Internet’s mom” a while ago, but the title gained popularity she presented at this year’s Oscars with Pedro Pascal, who is also often referred to as "Internet's daddy." Fans have loved Olsen in the role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the M​​CU.

What does Elizabeth Olsen think about it?

On Wednesday, Elizabeth walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new series, Love and Death, held at the Directors Guild Of America theater in Los Angeles. In an interview with ET, she spoke about being called the “Internet’s mom.” The actress, who is off of social media, said, "I really don't get it. My friends have tried to explain to me that it's, like, a good thing? I don't know."

She continued expressing that she felt being addressed as a mom made her feel a lot older than she is, "Like, mothers are great, I guess, but I don't know. It makes me feel old. Because I think the people that are saying it must be young? Like, I'm not sure how I feel about it." She also expressed her willingness to work with Pedro Pascal and praised him, saying, "I was happy to be able to be standing up there with him. "I would love to work with Pedro. We've been friends for a long time."

Elizabeth Olsen talks about Love & Death

Elizabeth’s newest project is the true crime series Love & Death. It is an adaption of the true story of Candy Montgomery. Candy was accused and acquitted of murdering her friend, whose husband had an affair with. The cast of the series includes Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Tom Pelphrey, and Krysten Ritter. It is written by David E. Kelley, and the actors have gone through a remarkable transformation to portray the real-life people they play.

Elizabeth’s transformation was done mainly through her costumes and styling. She spoke about it, "I really loved the three-quarter wig I wore. It was something that we focused on, trying to figure out how to look most like her when she was on trial since most images of her were during the trial. So I think that I would say that wig, yeah."

