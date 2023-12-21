Why is Elon Musk feuding with comedian John Oliver? Exploring the billionaire's reply to the comedian's take on him

Elon Musk is one of the richest men in the world. But he is also one of the most controversial. With his immense popularity and face value in the public domain, he has often been the target of jokes and opinions that take him down based on his personality and public stunts.

John Oliver is the most recent person to join the discourse around Elon Musk and express his opinion on his many controversies. Though, he may have to contend with some choice words from Musk himself as the billionaire pens a scathing reply to the same.

What is the controversy surrounding Elon Musk and John Oliver?

Elon Musk is a hot topic for anyone who aims to grab a few headlines. It’s not because he is one of the world’s richest men. It’s more so because of his affinity for staying in the news for his erratic statements and somewhat controversial demeanor.

British comedian John Oliver joined the list of people to have an opinion on one of the world’s most powerful men and it was not a very pretty picture that he painted.

In his late-night talk show on HBO , Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the comedian compared Musk with a comic supervillain, putting him with the likes of Lex Luther from Superman or one of James Bond’s villains.

He even delved into the various failures of the billionaire, starting with his recent acquisition of X, formerly Twitter, and the various decisions Musk has taken regarding the social media platform including the change of its name.

One other thing that he mentioned in his monologue was the recent controversy surrounding Musk that saw him liking an alleged anti-semantic post which later became the reason for him to lose advertisers from his social media platform.

He then went on to highlight some past failures of the billionaire as well, like his bait-and-switch method to sell Tesla cars for a profit or the design of the cybertruck from the same company.

“Who on earth actually wants to spend up to $100,000 to drive every child’s first attempt at drawing a car?” Oliver commented about the cyber truck design.

Elon Musk got to know about these comments when a user on X shared the video from the show tagging him. The billionaire replied with laughing emojis seemingly indicating that he is laughing off the whole rant that was made by John Oliver.

“Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal.” Musk wrote, expressing his opinions on the comedian.

Does Elon Musk have a penchant for drama?

Elon Musk has a nasty habit of being regularly in the headlines. Part of the reason is his penchant for saying or doing something that is considered controversial. The other part is an incredible influence on many matters that make him an important figure in the business as well as the political world.

According to his biographer, Walter Isaacson , the tech mogul has a penchant for drama which is one of the reasons that he finds himself being the center of attention so often.

Another one of his biographers, author Ben Mezrich who penned Breaking Twitter, a book that chronicles Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform claimed that the billionaire truly cares about his reputation and is even hurt sometimes by his negative perception in the media.

