Why is Eminem opposing Real Housewives of Potomac stars’ podcast channel? Find out why

Published on Feb 23, 2023
Eminem - Not Afraid (Pic credit - YouTube)

Here’s what happened:

The rap star Eminem seems to be all out, as he is not taking well to his brand name being used for a podcast channel. The 50-year-old rapper who impacts the audience with his touching lyrics and is known to be the "OG Rapper" of the industry, has taken a legal step towards RHOP stars, the "Real Housewives of Potomac."

Eminem's opposition against "Real Housewives of Potomac stars"

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, has filed a trademark application against the "Real Housewives of Potomac."

Bryant and Dixon (Pic credit: Instagram)

But why? 

The "Real Housewives of Potomac Stars" will be starting a podcast channel, which they desire to name "Reasonably Shady" for merchandise. According to court documents obtained by ET, Bryant and Dixon are attempting to trademark the name of their podcast in order to sell branded products such as makeup, candles, drinkware, clothing, and more.

Now the question arises is what does Eminem have to do with it? Eminem, on the other hand, is opposing their application because he has been known as "Shady" and "Slim Shady" throughout his career and owns the associated trademarks. 

As a result, Eminem claims that approving Bryant and Dixon's application will "damage" his brand. He also claims that a potential approval could "cause confusion in the minds of audience," who have known him as "Shady" and "Slim Shady" since 1996, monikers in which he has put in a great amount of effort, time and money to promote it 

What’s the next move?

It has been reported that ET has reached out to Bryant and Dixon, who have been running their podcast since 2021, claiming Eminem’s concern on the matter. According to a report, the podcast owner has been granted time until March 26 to respond to Eminem’s concerns.

Credits: Instagram, YouTube

