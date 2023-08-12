Why is Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson suing Home Depot for USD 1 Million? Find out

Tyrese Gibson, the popular American actor-singer who is best known for his appearances in the Fast and Furious films, is now making headlines after he filed a lawsuit against Home Depot. Reportedly, Gibson and two others, who are said to be his associates who regularly provide construction services to the actor, have filed a lawsuit against the home improvement company. According to the trio, they experience outrageous mistreatment, discrimination, and consumer racial profiling during their visit to the company's store in West Hills, California, in February, this year.

Why is Tyrese Gibson suing Home Depot for USD 1 Million?

According to the reports published by People, Tyrese Gibson and his two associates named Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez, have filed a lawsuit against Home Depot and sought USD 1 Million in damages. The trio decided to sue the company for this amount, reflecting the total money the Fast and Furious actor has spent in their various stores, in his lifetime. Along with the charges on damages, Gibson, More, and Hernandez have also added charges on punitive damages and a judgment declaring that Home Depot's actions violated the Unruh Civil Rights Act of California.

Here's what happened with Gibson and others

According to the lawsuit filed by Tyrese Gibson, Eric Mora, and Manuel Hernandez, the trio visited the home improvement company's depot in West Hills, California, on February 11, 2023. While the actor-singer waited in his car, his associates went into the store with his credit card, to complete the transaction. The lawsuit suggests that the cashier refused Gibson's associates to complete the transaction. Even after the actor, who was interacting with his fans, returned and clearly told the cashier that he has allowed Mora and Hernandez to use his credit card, the store staff refused to complete transaction.