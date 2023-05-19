Why is Firefly Lane Season 3 canceled? Here’s what we know

Firefly Lane is not coming back! After two intriguing seasons featuring the friendship of Kate and Tully, the Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigi starrer show is not moving forward for season 3. The series has been a huge success for the streaming service with the last episodes of Firefly Lane receiving millions of views and staying in the top 10 of Netflix's streaming charts for multiple weeks. Sadly, despite Season 2's sustained success, there won't be a Season 3. This decision was made months before Season 2 was released.

Why is Firefly Lane Season 3 canceled?

Netflix announced in October 2022 that Firefly Lane would end with an extensive Season 2, featuring 16 engaging episodes. Although no explanation for the cancellation was given. However, it looks like a suitable finale as Season 2 finishes up the plot. As a result, Firefly Lane does not join the league of unfinished shows that Netflix has cancelled before they could tie up loose ends.

Though Kate and Tully won't be appearing on television for a third season, their story is far from over. The sequel to Hannah's book Firefly Lane is called Fly Away and in it (spoiler alert!) the characters deal with the fallout from Kate's demise. According to the book's official description, the sequel follows up several years after Kate's passing, when Tully is still dealing with her grief while working as a celebrity news reporter and presenter. It appears that there are no current plans to turn the novel into a TV series. But you can tune into Netflix for every episode of Firefly Lane.

What is Firefly Lane all about?

Inspired by Kristen Hannah’s novel of the same name, the show features Heigl as Tully Hart and Chalke as Kate Mularkey. In the show, Tully is a popular talk show host while Chalke is Tully’s pal who is trying to get back to work after being divorced. In the show, Tully and Kate, two best friends who met when they were young kids on Firefly Lane and became inseparable, talking about their friendship and sisterhood. The thirty-year friendship is followed by highs and lows of love, loss, marriage, divorce, motherhood, and juggling careers.

The two enthralling seasons have 26 episodes, each of which can be watched in one sitting because they are all about an hour long. The series also features wonderful actors like Ben Lawson as Kate's husband Johnny, who is a producer on Tully's show, Yael Turman as Kate and Johnny's daughter Marah, and Beau Garrett as Tully's mother Cloud.

