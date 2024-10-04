Why Is Garth Brooks Being Sued By His Former Makeup Artist? Allegations Explored As Country Star Deny Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Garth Brooks, the award-winning country music artist, is facing a lawsuit brought by a woman named Jane Roe. She accuses Brooks of sexual assault and battery, claiming that the incidents occurred in 2019.

According to the complaint, which was filed in a California state court, Roe worked as a hairstylist and makeup artist for Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, beginning in 2017.

The lawsuit claims that Brooks allegedly assaulted Roe while on a business trip and repeatedly exposed his genitals to her while making sexual advances.

Roe's charges paint a distressing picture of workplace misconduct, including groping, vulgar language, and inappropriate behavior. In a statement to CNN, Brooks strongly denied the allegations, claiming that they were part of an extortion attempt.

Roe claims that one of the most serious incidents occurred on a trip to Los Angeles in May 2019. Brooks allegedly booked a hotel suite with only one bedroom, leaving her alone with the country star. According to the lawsuit, after arriving at the hotel, Brooks appeared naked in the doorway and raped her.

In another incident, Roe claims that Brooks got out of the shower naked while she was working at his house and pushed her hands on his genitals. The lawsuit also alleges that Brooks routinely changed clothes in front of Roe and discussed explicit sexual fantasies with her.

Brooks, in his defense, filed a lawsuit anonymously before Roe's allegations were public. In his complaint, Brooks alleged that Roe's attorney had issued him a demand letter threatening to expose sexual misconduct claims unless he offered paid employment and medical benefits. Brooks called these charges baseless and accused Roe of attempting to extort him.

Brooks denied the allegations in a statement to CNN. He expressed frustration with the situation, alleging that he had been harassed with threats and false information for two months.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," Brooks said.

He went on to say that no matter how much or how little, it is still hush money. In his opinion, this means accepting behavior he is incapable of—hideous acts that no human should ever commit against another. Brooks stated that he had filed his own case nearly a month ago to oppose extortion and character defamation.

Brooks' legal team claimed that Roe's allegations were false and intended to harm his reputation. His lawsuit, filed under the name John Doe, attempted to prevent Roe from publicly repeating her allegations. Brooks also stated that his initial filing was anonymous to protect the families involved.

Roe's attorneys have replied to Brooks' denial by accusing him of attempting to silence their client. Her legal team told CNN that Brooks' preemptive action was an act of desperation and attempted intimidation.

They praised their client's courage in pursuing her case and expressed confidence that Brooks would be held accountable for his actions. "We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions," said attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen, and Hayley Baker.

They added, "The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood, and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

