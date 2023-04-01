Why is GMA's Michael Strahan missing from the show? Here's what we know

Michael Strahan, a former football player and co-founder of the entertainment firm SMAC, has made fans wonder about his prolonged absence without explanation or provocation.

The issue came to light on Friday when the episode aired. Here's all about it.

Michael was missing from GMA on Friday morning when Lara took over the desk.

She was seated next to Robin Roberts' replacement, Juju Chang, and George Stephanopoulos.

It is still unclear why Robin wasn't present on Friday when she was present for the remainder of the week.

When it comes to Michael, who has been absent the entire week and Rebecca Jarvis filled in for him at that time, it's making fans wonder about what's happening in the show.

Michael Strahan's Instagram post during his absence from the GMA show

Michael posted a video from his workplace where he teased, he's been "doing some stuff" on Instagram for the first time in a few days.

The 51-year-old began to give supporters a quick tour of the space and declared, "We have a lot of stuff in here."

Michael took a look at other occasions he had framed and put on the wall, including a milestone number of app installs and the late Kobe Bryant getting slimed in gold at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The GMA host concluded by saying, "Miss my man," after displaying the Kobe picture.

The TV personality then displayed a few images of Team SMAC members taken over the years that "brought tears to his eyes."

Michael wrote, "Had an Adele moment in the office... "When we were young!" in the caption. While he visited old memories, which brought back tonnes of past golden moments,went he wet through his old office things.

An update on his whereabouts

Following his Friday announcement that he would soon resume presenting his ABC game show, The $100,000 Pyramid.

The show would be back in a matter of months, according to the joint post from Michael and SMAC Entertainment.

Michael appeared as dapper as ever in the photo, wearing a dark grey suit, a pink-patterned shirt, and a tie with a floral pattern.

