Why is Greta Gerwig 'properly scared' and 'terrified' about directing The Chronicles of Narnia films? Find out

Greta Gerwig is enjoying a massive high on her career front as her much-awaited film Barbie is all anyone can talk about from the last few months. The fantasy comedy adventure movie is now out in theatres and the first reviews have been positive with Margot and Ryan Gosling taking major praise for their portrayal of Barbie and Ken. The film is also expected to break the record for the highest-opening film in the US made by a female director.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old has another major responsibility ahead of her. It was recently announced that Gerwig would be directing two new films based on the popular book series The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. Here's why she said she is "terrified" about it.

Why is Greta Gerwig 'terrified' about directing The Chronicles of Narnia?

The announcement revealed that Gerwig would direct at least two new The Chronicles of Narnia films for Netflix. It's no secret this is no small task considering the popularity of the original film adaptation trilogy directed by Andrew Adamson and Michael Apted. Three of the seven books from the series were adapted: the 2005 film The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the 2008 film Prince Caspian, and the 2010 film The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Gerwig's upcoming adaptations would naturally be compared to the original iconic film adaptations and the director is definitely feeling the pressure. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign," she told Total Film. The filmmaker is hopeful about the future though she is currently "terrified" of jumping into this new journey.

Greta Gerwig hopes to work on different kinds of films

"Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know," she added. She also hopes to make different kinds of movies till she possibly can because she feels it might be a long time, but it's also limited. "I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting," Gerwig concluded.

The original film trilogy grossed more than $1.5 billion worldwide so it's quite natural to feel pressure about measuring up to not just them but also the expectations of the fans. But then again, Gerwig's film Barbie is expected to rake in box office collections in the $95 million to $110 million range, and some analysts believe it could even touch the $140 million mark.

