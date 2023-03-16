Why is Gwyneth Paltrow facing backlash over controversial rectal ozone therapy?

This is not the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked a controversy, the 'Marvel' actor is once again criticized by social media for sharing a bizarre wellness tip. The ‘Shark Tank’ guest judge has recently revealed her wellness and diet regimen in a podcast on Monday. During the interview, she talked about her daily diet and revealed that she eats early in the evening and opts for “intermittent fasting”. She further shared her strangest wellness activity “rectal ozone therapy” and said, “I have used ozone therapy, rectally. It's pretty weird. But it's been very helpful.”

What is rectal ozone therapy?

Rectal insufflation is a method of administering ozone therapy rectally. This procedure is painless, minimally invasive, and extremely effective. The ability to achieve larger amounts of oxygen in the gut and liver is the main advantage of using rectal ozone therapy.

Social media reaction over Gwyneth Paltrow’s RECTAL wellness tip

Gwyneth Paltrow has caught fire for her recent wellness practice. She has received backlash from social media over her unusual rectal wellness tip. One user commented, “Gwyneth Paltrow gets ozone enema" alright that's enough internet for now. A second person wrote, Ozone is directly (and indirectly) toxic to all animal cells. So Gwyneth Paltrow’s health advice is toxic. Another user wrote Air pollution enemas are just a bad idea. Okay? A fourth user commented, Gwyneth Paltrow can have bone broth and rectal ozone therapy for lunch (yes, all true), I’m having halloumi on toast

Gwyneth Paltrow’s past controversies

The American actress was slammed by the internet over her video with Vogue that became viral. In the video, she talked about applying sunscreen only in the areas where the sun hits. She was badly criticized by social media for spreading misinformation as sunscreen is considered essential, with everyone being advised to wear appropriate sunscreen to protect their skin.

Also read: Gwyneth Paltrow and ex Chris Martin pose for a selfie at daughter Apple's high school graduation | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Gwyneth Paltrow Birthday: 6 times the Oscar winner slayed the red carpet in style | PINKVILLA