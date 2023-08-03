Why is Gwyneth Paltrow not letting her children join social media? Actor reveals amid taking a break

Gwyneth Paltrow is having a roller-coaster of a year, from fighting lawsuits to now going on a social media break. She recently announced that she'll be going on social media hiatus to her 8 million Instagram followers, which is not all that shocking since Paltrow seems to be a private person. Exhibit A, the media know little to nothing about her two children, because of how well the 50-year-old has protected their privacy.

Gwyneth Paltrow won't let her children use social media

Gwyneth Paltrow once revealed in an interview that she will never let her two children make their social media public. Talking to Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she said, "I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that."

She expressed her wish to keep her two kids, Apple, and Moses out of the public eye. She explained, "I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible. You know, now it's different." The 50-year-old spoke about how her children now want to have a Youtube channel, and her answer is always, "No, you can't. Absolutely not." The actress added that as a parent all she wants to do is teach her kids "right from wrong."

Gwyneth Paltrow announced her social media break

The Goop founder took to her Instagram to share with her fans that she will be going on a social media break. She posted a picture of herself sitting under a tree, looking cozy in her cardigan. The caption under the photo revealed the reason for the unexpected announcement, "Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present. Happy summer."

The Oscar winner received a lot of love and support from her fans, regarding her decision to take a step back from her social media platforms. Many were also left a tad bit saddened; one user wrote, "GWYNETH STAY WITH ME!," while another was upset to see the actress leave, but nonetheless understood her, "NOOOOOO DONT LEAVE US but I understand you."

Though the fans don't need to be too alarmed by the news, as Paltrow has found a way to stay in touch with her fans despite not being online. The Iron Man star has put up her Montecito house on Airbnb, where she'll host her fan's night stays.

